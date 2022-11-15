Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 15/11/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 15/11/2022 à 08:00.
Godsmack éclairera le ciel ! - 15/11
Godsmack revient dans les bacs le 24 février 2023. Un premier morceau "You and I", qui ouvrira Lighting up the sky, se découvre ici même. [plus d'infos]
Godsmack
LP : Lighting up the sky
Date de sortie : 24/02/2023
You and I
Red white & blue
Surrender
What about me
Truth
Hell's not dead
Soul on fire
Let's go
Best of times
Growing old
Lighting up the sky
