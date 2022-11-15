Infos précédentes :

Obituary-Dying of everythingUne sortir d'Obituary mortelle pour 2023 - 15/11

Dying of everything est le patronyme du prochain Obituary, lequel est attendu via Relapse pour le 13 janvier 2023. Trackliste, artwork et un premier extrait, "The wrong time", sont dans la suite. [plus d'infos]

Obituary-Dying of everything
Obituary
LP : Dying of everything
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 13/01/2023
Barely alive
The wrong time
Without a conscience
War
Dying of everything
My will to live
By the dawn
Weaponize the hate
Torn apart
Be warned

