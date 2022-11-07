Posté par M!ke.
L'appel à l'inconnu de Delia - 07/11
Plus tôt cette année, Delia Meshlir a sorti Calling the unknown. Son album s'écoute notamment sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Delia Meshlir
LP : Calling the unknown
Date de sortie : 18/03/2022
A river
The better half
Satin woods
Out of desire
Dirty colors
Cry me something
Over the seasons
Horseland
The future holds my hand
