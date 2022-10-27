Posté par M!ke.
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown en live - 27/10
"Shackles" de Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown en live, c'est par ici. Le morceau est issu de Shake the roots. [plus d'infos]
Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown
LP : Shake the roots
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
LP : Shake the roots
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
Bare bones
Ain't none watered down
Ghostrider
Roots
Hard learned
Shackles
Off the rails
Good thing
Sell yourself
Tennessee
Sunday no show
Midnight oil
