Amethys-A new dawnL'aube d'Amethys à l'écoute - 16/10

Amethys a sorti un peu plus tôt dans le mois son nouvel album, A new dawn, plus de 10 ans après Gallery of lives sorti en 2011. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp.
[fr] A new dawn: BandCamp (1 hit)  External  ] [plus d'infos]

Date de sortie : 01/10/2022
Overture - riverside
Wasting away
We will not live alone anymore
Child of light
Before and after
The chessboard
Memantine
Soldiers of the sea
Dancing with the dust
Haunted house
A new dawn
