Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 16/10/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 16/10/2022 à 08:00.
L'aube d'Amethys à l'écoute - 16/10
Amethys a sorti un peu plus tôt dans le mois son nouvel album, A new dawn, plus de 10 ans après Gallery of lives sorti en 2011. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp.
Amethys a sorti un peu plus tôt dans le mois son nouvel album, A new dawn, plus de 10 ans après Gallery of lives sorti en 2011. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp.
[ A new dawn: BandCamp (1 hit) ] [plus d'infos]
Amethys
LP : A new dawn
Date de sortie : 01/10/2022
Overture - riverside
Wasting away
We will not live alone anymore
Child of light
Before and after
The chessboard
Memantine
Soldiers of the sea
Dancing with the dust
Haunted house
A new dawn
