Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 07/10/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/10/2022 à 08:00.
Red Gordon à l'étape d'après - 07/10
Le 9 septembre est sorti la réédition de Next step to yell de Red Gordon. Il s'écoute en entier sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Red Gordon
LP : Next step to yell
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
LP : Next step to yell
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
Coming from nothing
I am
Feel just once
Scream motherfucker
One more light
Inside of me
Next step to yell
Human worth
Hard revival
Only think
The nameless
Lose your mind
A new ending
Scream motherfucker (clip version)
I am
Feel just once
Scream motherfucker
One more light
Inside of me
Next step to yell
Human worth
Hard revival
Only think
The nameless
Lose your mind
A new ending
Scream motherfucker (clip version)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires