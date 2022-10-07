Infos précédentes :

Deep Merries-Worth the runDeep Merries vaut la course - 07/10

L'EP de Deep Merries, Worth the run, est sorti plus tôt dans l'année. Le groupe propose un clip pour le morceau-titre. [plus d'infos]

Deep Merries
LP : Worth the run
Date de sortie : 06/05/2022
Worth the run
The killer show
All about Bs
Fire walk with me
Jill
Tryin'n'failing
Alive



