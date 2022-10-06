Infos précédentes :

tyler bryantand the shakedown - truth and liesTyler Bryant and The Shakedown ont durement appris - 06/10

"Hard learned" de Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau est présent sur Shake the roots sorti en septembre. [plus d'infos]

Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown-Shake the roots
Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown
LP : Shake the roots
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
Bare bones
Ain't none watered down
Ghostrider
Roots
Hard learned
Shackles
Off the rails
Good thing
Sell yourself
Tennessee
Sunday no show
Midnight oil

