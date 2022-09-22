Contenus des CDs



Disc 1

"Dry" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Man-Size" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Missed" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Highway 61 Revisited" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Me-Jane" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Daddy"

"Lying In The Sun"

"Somebody's Down, Somebody's Name"

"Darling Be There"

"Maniac"

"One Time Too Many"

"Harder"

"Naked Cousin"

"Losing Ground"

"Who Will Love Me Now"

"Why D'ya Go To Cleveland" (previously unreleased)



Disc 2

"Instrumental #1"

"The Northwood"

"The Bay"

"Sweeter Than Anything"

"Instrumental #3"

"The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go" (4 Track Version)

"Nina In Ecstasy 2"

"Rebecca"

"Instrumental #2"

"This Wicked Tongue"

"Memphis"

"30"

"66 Promises"

"As Close As This"

"My Own Private Revolution"

"Kick It To The Ground" (4 Track)

"The Falling"

"The Phone Song"

"Bows & Arrows"

"Angel"

"Stone"



Disc 3

"97°"

"Dance"

"Cat On The Wall" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"You Come Through" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Uh Huh Her" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Evol" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Wait"

"Heaven"

"Liverpool Tide"

"The Big Guns Called Me Back Again"

"The Nightingale"

"Shaker Aamer"

"Guilty" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"I'll Be Waiting" - Demo (previously unreleased demo)

"Homo Sappy Blues" - Demo (previously unreleased)

"The Age Of The Dollar" - Demo (previously unreleased)

"The Camp"

"An Acre Of Land"

"The Crowded Cell"

"The Sandman" - Demo

"The Moth" - Demo

"Red Right Hand"





