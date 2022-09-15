Posté par Ted.
Igorrr en Europe avec ses amis - 15/09
Igorrr sera de retour sur les routes européenne en 2023 avec des invités de marque : Amenra, Der Weg Einer Freiheit et Hangman's Chair ! Les dates sont visibles à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Igorrr [ igorrr.com: Site officiel ]
10 mars 2023: Forest National - Bruxelles (Belgique) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
11 mars 2023: Kentish Town Forum - Londres (UK) + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
12 mars 2023: Live Music Hall - Cologne (Allemagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
14 mars 2023: Huxleys - Berlin (Allemagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
15 mars 2023: Schlachthof - Wiesbaden (Allemagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
16 mars 2023: La Rodia - Besançon (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
17 mars 2023: Le Transbordeur - Lyon (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
18 mars 2023: Apolo I - Barcelone (Espagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
19 mars 2023: But - Madrid (Espagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
21 mars 2023: Le Bikini - Toulouse (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
22 mars 2023: Le Rocher de Palmier - Bordeaux (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
23 mars 2023: Salle Pleyel - Paris (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
24 mars 2023: Volskhaus - Zurich (Suisse) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
25 mars 2023: Link - Bologne (Italie) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
26 mars 2023: Backstage Werk - Munich (Allemagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
28 mars 2023: Ottakringer Brewery - Vienne (Autriche) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
29 mars 2023: Barba Negra - Budapest (Hongrie) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
30 mars 2023: A2 - Wroclaw (Pologne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
31 mars 2023: B90 - Gdansk (Pologne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
01 avril 2023: Loftas - Vilnius (Lituanie) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
03 avril 2023: Pakkahuone - Tampere (Finlande) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
05 avril 2023: Vulkan Arena - Oslo (Norvège) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
07 avril 2023: Fryshuset Arena - Stockholm (Suède) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
09 avril 2023: Vega - Copenhague (Danemark) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
10 avril 2023: Markthalle - Hambourg (Allemagne) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
11 avril 2023: L'Arche - Villerupt (France) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
12 avril 2023: Melkweg - Amsterdam (Pays-Bas) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
13 avril 2023: Oosterpoort - Groningen (Pays-Bas) + AmenRa + Der Weg einer Freiheit + Hangman's Chair
