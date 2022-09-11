Posté par M!ke.
Counterparts @ Outbreak Fest - 11/09
Le set donné par Counterparts au Outbreak Fest du 23 juin dernier est dispo. [plus d'infos]
Counterparts
LP : A eulogy for those still here
Label : Pure Noise Records
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
7:26:2020
Whispers of your death
Bound to the burn
Unwavering vow
A eulogy for those still here
Skin beneath a scar
Sworn to silence
What mirrors might reflect
Soil II
Flesh to fill your wounds
A mass grave of saints
