Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/09/2022 à 08:00.
ACOD 2018Acod au travers de la porte astrale - 10/09

Acod revient dans les bacs avec Fourth reign over opacities and beyond le 16 septembre. Petit avant-goût avec "Through the astral door". [plus d'infos]

Acod-Fourth reign over opacities and beyond
Acod
LP : Fourth reign over opacities and beyond
Date de sortie : 16/09/2022
Sur d'anciens chemins...
Genus vacuitatis
The prophecy of agony
Sulfur winds ritual
Nekyia catharsis
Infernet's path
Artes obscurae
Fourth reign over opacities and beyond
Through the astral door
Empty graves / Katabasis

