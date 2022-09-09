Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/09/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 09/09/2022 à 08:00.
L'été sera chaud avec Dirty Shirt - 09/09
"Hot for summer" de Dirty Shirt a fait l'objet d'un clip. Il est présent sur Get your dose now! [plus d'infos]
Dirty Shirt
LP : Get your dose now!
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
LP : Get your dose now!
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
New boy in town
Pretty faces (feat. Benji Webbe, Caliu & Paul Ilea)
Dope-a-min
What's going on (feat. Gabriel Radu Arnautu & Boots)
Hot for summer
New conspiracy
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 1)
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 2)
Geamparalele
Pretty faces (feat. Benji Webbe, Caliu & Paul Ilea)
Dope-a-min
What's going on (feat. Gabriel Radu Arnautu & Boots)
Hot for summer
New conspiracy
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 1)
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 2)
Geamparalele
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires