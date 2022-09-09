LP : Get your dose now!Date de sortie : 01/04/2022

New boy in town

Pretty faces (feat. Benji Webbe, Caliu & Paul Ilea)

Dope-a-min

What's going on (feat. Gabriel Radu Arnautu & Boots)

Hot for summer

New conspiracy

Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 1)

Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 2)

Geamparalele