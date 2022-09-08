Posté par M!ke.
Plastic Age-Split brainPlastic Age avec un nouvel EP - 08/09

Plastic Age sort un nouvel EP, Split brain, le 14 septembre. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau qui ouvre l'opus : "In the name of". [plus d'infos]

Plastic Age-Split brain
Plastic Age
EP : Split brain
Date de sortie : 14/09/2022
In the name of
Round and around
Scratch
Rough maturity
Pink lady

