Tyler Bryant, ça va secouer jusqu'aux racines ! - 22/08
Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown reviennent à la rentrée avec un nouveau long format Shake the roots. Il ne sera dispo qu'en digital exclusivement. Le clip de "Ain't none watered down" est dispo ici. [plus d'infos]
Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown
LP : Shake your roots
Date de sortie : 09/09/2022
Bare bones
Ain't none watered down
Ghostrider
Roots
Hard learned
Shackles
Off the rails
Good thing
Sell yourself
Tennessee
Sunday no show
Midnight oil
