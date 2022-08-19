Posté par M!ke.
Soirée paranormale pour Avantasia - 19/08
Avantasia sortira son nouvel album, A paranormal evening with the moonflower society, le 21 octobre chez Nuclear Blast. Le titre "Misplaced among the angels" s'écoute à la suite. A noter la participation de Floor Jansen de Nightwish sur le morceau. [plus d'infos]
Avantasia
LP : A paranormal evening with the moonflower society
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
Welcome to the shadows
The wicked rule the night
Kill the pain away
The inmost light
Misplaced among the angels
I tame the storm
Paper plane
The moonflower society
Rhyme and reason
Scars
Arabesque
