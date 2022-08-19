Posté par M!ke.
Catalyst pour l'automne - 19/08
Le second album de Catalyst sortira le 14 octobre via Non Serviam Records. Les détails d'A different painting for a new world sont compilés dans la fiche disque. [plus d'infos]
Catalyst
LP : A different painting for a new world
Date de sortie : 14/10/2022
Gathering of new forces
To unleash thy heinous fate
The last warning
Worms and locusts
Arise of the anathema
Paragon of devastation
Behold thy purification
Peripeteia
The catalyst's end
A different painting for a new world
