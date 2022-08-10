Infos précédentes :
Amon Amarth trouve toujours un chemin - 10/08
Amon Amarth a sorti The great heathen army le 5 août chez Metal Blade. Pour accompagner la sortie de leur opus, ils ont clippé "Find a way or make one". [plus d'infos]
Amon Amarth
LP : The great heathen army
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 05/08/2022
Get in the ring
The great heathen army
Heidrun
Oden owns you all
Find a way or make one
Dawn of norsemen
Saxons and vikings
Skagul rides with me
The serpent's trail
