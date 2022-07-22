Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 22/07/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 22/07/2022 à 08:00.
Obituary live - 22/07
Obituary sort en édition physique un album live, Cause of death - Live infection, le 26 août via Relapse Records. Il s'écoute dès à présent ici. [plus d'infos]
Obituary
Live : Cause of death - Live infection
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 26/08/2022
Live : Cause of death - Live infection
Label : Relapse
- Relapse (479 hits)
Date de sortie : 26/08/2022
Infected
Body bag
Chopped in half
Circle of the tyrants
Dying
Find the arise
Cause of death
Memories remain
Turned inside out
Straight to hell [bonus track]
Threatening skies [bonus track]
By the light [bonus track]
I'm in pain [bonus track]
Body bag
Chopped in half
Circle of the tyrants
Dying
Find the arise
Cause of death
Memories remain
Turned inside out
Straight to hell [bonus track]
Threatening skies [bonus track]
By the light [bonus track]
I'm in pain [bonus track]
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires