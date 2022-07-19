Infos précédentes :

Architects - Holy hellArchitects envoie du gaz lacrymogène - 19/07

Architects propose un nouveau titre, très indus, "Tear gas". Le morceau figurera au tracklisting de The classic symptoms of a broken spirit attendu pour le 21 octobre. [plus d'infos]

Architects-The classic symptoms of a broken spirit
Architects
LP : The classic symptoms of a broken spirit
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
Deep fake
Tear gas
Spit the bone
Burn down my house
Living is killing us
When we were young
Doomscrolling
Born again pessimist
A new moral low ground
All the love in the world
Be very afraid

