Young Harts - Truth fadesTout ce que les Young Harts ont - 19/07

Les clermontois de Young Harts ont sorti courant juin (le 17) un nouvel album, All I got. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp.
[fr] All I got: BandCamp

Young Harts-All I got
Young Harts
LP : All I got
Date de sortie : 17/06/2022
1+1=11
Appearances
Weight
Weather
Ornica
Up in flames
Climbing
Slip
Still shining
Statistics
Shun it down
