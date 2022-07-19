Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 19/07/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 19/07/2022 à 08:00.
Tout ce que les Young Harts ont - 19/07
Les clermontois de Young Harts ont sorti courant juin (le 17) un nouvel album, All I got. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp.
[ All I got: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Young Harts
LP : All I got
Date de sortie : 17/06/2022
1+1=11
Appearances
Weight
Weather
Ornica
Up in flames
Climbing
Slip
Still shining
Statistics
Shun it down
