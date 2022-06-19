Infos précédentes :
- ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead sortent 2 clips!
- ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead annonce son nouvel album
- Vanishing Life sous surveillance
- Du nouveau Refused en 2015?
- Et de 9 pour The Trail Of Dead
- Collect Records signe Vanishing Life
- ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of This Song
- Superball Music grossi...
- Trail of dead en studio
- Naked & dead
Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 19/06/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 19/06/2022 à 08:00.
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead sortent 2 clips! - 19/06
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead ont sorti 2 clips pour 2 singles le même jour! "Penny candle" et "Contra mundum" s'écoutent ci dessous. [plus d'infos]
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires