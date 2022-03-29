Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/03/2022 à 08:00.
carpenter brut - carpenterbrutliveCarpenter Brut fabrique des veuves - 29/03

Le nouvel opus de Carpenter Brut, Leather terror, sort vendredi. Le groupe a mis en ligne un clip pour "The widow maker". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Carpenter Brut - Leather terror
Carpenter Brut
LP : Leather terror
Label : Virgin Records
Label : Universal
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
Opening title
Straight outta hell
The widow maker
Imaginary fire
...Good night, goodbye
Day stalker
Night prowler
Lipstick masquerade
Color me blood
Stabat mater
Paradisi gloria
Leather terror

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page