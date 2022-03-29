Posté par M!ke.
Carpenter Brut fabrique des veuves - 29/03
Le nouvel opus de Carpenter Brut, Leather terror, sort vendredi. Le groupe a mis en ligne un clip pour "The widow maker". [plus d'infos]
Carpenter Brut
LP : Leather terror
Label : Virgin Records
Label : Universal
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
Opening title
Straight outta hell
The widow maker
Imaginary fire
...Good night, goodbye
Day stalker
Night prowler
Lipstick masquerade
Color me blood
Stabat mater
Paradisi gloria
Leather terror
