Ce titre des Red Hot n'est pas l'élu - 29/03
"Not the one" est le dernier extrait en date d'Unlimited love, le prochain Red Hot Chili Peppers. Il sort vendredi prochain. [plus d'infos]
Red Hot Chili Peppers
LP : Unlimited love
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
Black summer
Here ever after
Aquatic mouth dance
Not the one
Poster child
The great apes
It's only natural
She's a lover
These are the ways
Whatchu thinkin'
Bastards of light
White braids & pillow chair
One way traffic
Veronica
Let 'em cry
The heavy wing
Tangelo
