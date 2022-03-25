Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 25/03/2022 à 08:00.
A Forest Man & The Elements en concert - 25/03
Il y a 2 jours de ça, on vous a annonce le nouvel album de A Forest Man & The Elements ainsi que leur premier single. Et bien aujourd'hui on vous annonce 3 concerts qu'il vont jouer en france. [plus d'infos]
26 mars 2022: Rambouillet @ Orge & Houblon Rambouillet
07 avril 2022: Paris @ La Dame de Canton w/ Emma Sand Group + Roméo Blanc
20 mai 2022: Cambrai @ Pop&rockcafé w/ The EX Virgins
