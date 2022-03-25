Infos précédentes :

Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 25/03/2022 à 08:00.
A Forest Man &amp; The ElementsA Forest Man & The Elements en concert - 25/03

Il y a 2 jours de ça, on vous a annonce le nouvel album de A Forest Man & The Elements ainsi que leur premier single. Et bien aujourd'hui on vous annonce 3 concerts qu'il vont jouer en france. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
A Forest Man &amp; The Elements A Forest Man & The Elements
26 mars 2022: Rambouillet @ Orge & Houblon Rambouillet
07 avril 2022: Paris @ La Dame de Canton w/ Emma Sand Group + Roméo Blanc
20 mai 2022: Cambrai @ Pop&rockcafé w/ The EX Virgins

26 mars 2022: Rambouillet @ Orge & Houblon Rambouillet
07 avril 2022: Paris @ La Dame de Canton w/ Emma Sand Group + Roméo Blanc
20 mai 2022: Cambrai @ Pop&rockcafé w/ The EX Virgins

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page