La 9ème édition de Levitation France se tiendra pour la première fois sur trois journées, en Open Air au Chabada à Angers, du 3 au 5 juin 2022. Du très lourd est attendu pour cette grande fête du rock : The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Kim Gordon, Kevin Morby, Kikagaku Moyo, Pond, Death Valley Girls, Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Lumer, Automatic, Unschooling, You Said Strange, Sweeping Promises, Ghost Woman, Kuunatic, bdrmm, Crack Cloud, Black Country, New Road, Gilla Band (ex-Girl Band), Snapped Ankles, Dry Cleaning, Servo, Gustaf, Stuffed Foxes, Bruit ﻿≤, Péniche, Albinos Congo et Gondhawa.

[ Levitation France: Site officiel ]