Prend ta dose de Dirty Shirt maintenant ! - 10/03
Get your dose now! est le patronyme choisi par Dirty Shirt pour son prochain effort studio, lequel est annoncé pour le 1er avril. Le single "Cand s-o-mpartit norocu" s'écoute dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Dirty Shirt
LP : Get your dose now!
Date de sortie : 01/04/2022
New boy in town
Pretty faces (feat. Benji Webbe, Caliu & Paul Ilea)
Dope-a-min
What's going on (feat. Gabriel Radu Arnautu & Boots)
Hot for summer
New conspiracy
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 1)
Cand s-o-mpartit norocu' (part 2)
Geamparalele
