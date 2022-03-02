Le crew du "Two Minutes To Late Night" est de retour avec une reprise de "Screaming For Vengeance" de Judas Priest.

A noter le cast de luxe: Brann Dailor (Mastodon, Arcadea), Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, ex-Testament), Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman, Dethklok), Jonathan Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), Phil "LandPhil" Hall (Municipal Waste, Cannabis Corpse, Iron Reagan) et Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.

