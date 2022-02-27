Infos précédentes :

Wardruna - KvitravnWardruna à l'amphi lyonnais - 27/02

Wardruna se produira sur la scène de L'Amphithéâtre 3000 à Lyon le 27 mars prochain pour défendre son dernier album Kvitravn. Kalandra ouvriront pour eux. [plus d'infos]

Wardruna - Kvitravn
Wardruna
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Columbia Records
Date de sortie : 22/01/2021
Synkverv (Turn-sight)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
