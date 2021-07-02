Posté par Mike69270.
Un streaming cauchemardesque - 02/07
Le nouvel album d'At the Gates sort aujourd'hui. The nightmare of being s'écoute chez ton webzine préféré. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : The nightmare of being
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 02/07/2021
Spectre of extinction
The paradox
The nightmare of being
Garden of cyrus
Touched by the white hands of death
The fall into time
Cult of salvation
The abstract enthroned
Cosmic pessimism
Eternal winter of reason
