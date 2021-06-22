Posté par Mike69270.
Le jour d'après pour Ed Banger - 22/06
"Day after" d'Ed Banger & the Kardashits a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau est présent sur l'EP Crash and burn. [plus d'infos]
Ed Banger & The Kardashits
EP : Crash and burn
Date de sortie : 26/05/2021
EP : Crash and burn
Date de sortie : 26/05/2021
The beginning
Crash and burn
Taxi driver
Day after
Sooo big
LSH (Love Sex Hate)
Ed invaders
Videogame freak
Drinking dreams
Stone cold drunk
The end
