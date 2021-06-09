Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/06/2021 à 22:09.
Deafheaven - Infinite graniteDeafheaven en masse colorée - 09/06

Deafheaven a dévoilé aujourd'hui un premier morceau de son prochain album, Infinite granite, avec "Great mass of color". Il sortira le 20 août via Sargent House. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Deafheaven - Infinite granite
Deafheaven
LP : Infinite granite
Label : Sargent House
Date de sortie : 20/08/2021
Shellstar
In blur
Great mass of color
Neptune raining diamonds
Lament for wasps
Villain
The gnashing
Other language
Mombasa





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page