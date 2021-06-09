Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/06/2021 à 22:09.
Modéré le 09/06/2021 à 22:09.
Deafheaven en masse colorée - 09/06
Deafheaven a dévoilé aujourd'hui un premier morceau de son prochain album, Infinite granite, avec "Great mass of color". Il sortira le 20 août via Sargent House. [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Infinite granite
Label : Sargent House
Date de sortie : 20/08/2021
LP : Infinite granite
Label : Sargent House
Date de sortie : 20/08/2021
Shellstar
In blur
Great mass of color
Neptune raining diamonds
Lament for wasps
Villain
The gnashing
Other language
Mombasa
