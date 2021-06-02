Posté par Mike69270.
Le cyclone Mario - 02/06
Mario Duplantier de Gojira propose un nouveau solo de batterie en vidéo. [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
