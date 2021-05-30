Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/05/2021 à 17:30.
Modéré le 30/05/2021 à 17:30.
Le pitbull de Plastic Age - 30/05
Plastic Age a clippé "Radio pitbull", tiré de Yeack!. [plus d'infos]
Plastic Age
LP : Yeack!
Date de sortie : 20/03/2021
Radio pitbull
Desire
Take me for a fool
Wasted time
I get so bored
Lion's mane
Idiot kids
Wash
The man with a paper heart
Better
Not here not now
Baby's bottom
