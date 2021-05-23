Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/05/2021 à 12:42.
Modéré le 23/05/2021 à 12:42.
Les condamnations post-mortem de Syd Kult - 23/05
Le nouvel opus de Syd Kult, Damnatio memoriae, est sorti vendredi. Tu peux l'écouter en entier ici même et aussi en mater le clip réalisé pour "All along the way". [plus d'infos]
Syd Kult
LP : Damnatio memoriae
Date de sortie : 21/05/2021
Unleash the dogs
All along the way
Where we belong
Invisible walls
March of the tyrants
Ragged flag
Alpha orionis supernova
Bittersweet
Deaf call
Damnatio memoriae
