Syd KultLes condamnations post-mortem de Syd Kult - 23/05

Le nouvel opus de Syd Kult, Damnatio memoriae, est sorti vendredi. Tu peux l'écouter en entier ici même et aussi en mater le clip réalisé pour "All along the way". [plus d'infos]

Syd Kult - Damnatio memoriae
Syd Kult
LP : Damnatio memoriae
Date de sortie : 21/05/2021
Unleash the dogs
All along the way
Where we belong
Invisible walls
March of the tyrants
Ragged flag
Alpha orionis supernova
Bittersweet
Deaf call
