Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/05/2021 à 18:30.
Modéré le 03/05/2021 à 18:30.
Ni dieux, ni maîtres pour Shirley et sa bande - 03/05
Garbage a lâché un clip pour No gods no masters. L'album homonyme sort le 11 juin. [plus d'infos]
Garbage
LP : No gods no masters
Date de sortie : 11/06/2021
LP : No gods no masters
Date de sortie : 11/06/2021
The men who rule the world
The creeps
Uncomfortably me
Wolves
Waiting for god
Godhead
Anonymous XXX
A woman destroyed
Flipping the bird
No gods no masters
This city will kill you
The creeps
Uncomfortably me
Wolves
Waiting for god
Godhead
Anonymous XXX
A woman destroyed
Flipping the bird
No gods no masters
This city will kill you
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires