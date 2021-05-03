Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/05/2021 à 18:30.
Garbage - garbageNi dieux, ni maîtres pour Shirley et sa bande - 03/05

Garbage a lâché un clip pour No gods no masters. L'album homonyme sort le 11 juin. [plus d'infos]

Garbage - No gods no masters
Garbage
LP : No gods no masters
Date de sortie : 11/06/2021
The men who rule the world
The creeps
Uncomfortably me
Wolves
Waiting for god
Godhead
Anonymous XXX
A woman destroyed
Flipping the bird
No gods no masters
This city will kill you





