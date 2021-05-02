Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/05/2021 à 12:53.
Growth et sa suprémacie capitaliste de sortie - 02/05
Growth a sorti son nouvel album vendredi. Capitalist supremacy est en écoute intégrale sur BandCamp.
[ Capitalist supremacy: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Growth
LP : Capitalist supremacy
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Worship him
The soothing choir of the guardian angels
Landlords of chaos
Santa's claws
Chemical welfare
Brutal backlash
Blood under the christmas tree
For your own good
Radicool
Edgy misanthropy
Apoptosis commando
