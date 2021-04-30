Infos précédentes :

Gojira - L'enfant sauvageLe chant de Gojira en vidéo - 30/04

C'est le grand jour, l'énorme nouvel album Fortitude de Gojira débarque dans les bacs aujourd'hui. En plus de pouvoir l'écouter en intégralité ci-après, tu peux aussi découvrir le clip réalisé pour "The chant". [plus d'infos]

Gojira - Fortitude
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind











