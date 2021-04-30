Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/04/2021 à 21:52.
Modéré le 30/04/2021 à 21:52.
Le chant de Gojira en vidéo - 30/04
C'est le grand jour, l'énorme nouvel album Fortitude de Gojira débarque dans les bacs aujourd'hui. En plus de pouvoir l'écouter en intégralité ci-après, tu peux aussi découvrir le clip réalisé pour "The chant". [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3281 hits)
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires