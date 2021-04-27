Infos précédentes :
KBK, ça va clipper ! - 27/04
Killer Be Killed sortira vendredi un clip pour "Animus", issu de Reluctant hero.
[ Clip "Animus / teaser: Facebook ] [plus d'infos]
Killer Be Killed
Deconstructing self-destruction
Dream gone bad
Left of center
Inner calm from outer storms
Filthy vagabond
From a crowded wound
The great purge
Comfort from nothing
Animus
Dead limbs
Reluctant hero
