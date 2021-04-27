Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/04/2021 à 20:33.
killer-be-killed-reluctant-heroKBK, ça va clipper ! - 27/04

Killer Be Killed sortira vendredi un clip pour "Animus", issu de Reluctant hero.
[us] Clip "Animus / teaser: Facebook  External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
killer-be-killed-reluctant-hero
Killer Be Killed
LP : Reluctant hero
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 20/11/2020
Deconstructing self-destruction
Dream gone bad
Left of center
Inner calm from outer storms
Filthy vagabond
From a crowded wound
The great purge
Comfort from nothing
Animus
Dead limbs
Reluctant hero

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page