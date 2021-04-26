Posté par Mike69270.
Le cauchemar d'At the Gates début juillet - 26/04
The nightmare of being est le nom du prochain At the Gates, lequel sortira le 2 juillet chez Century Media. Un premier titre est annoncé pour vendredi. Trackliste et artwork de l'effort sont compilés dans la fiche du disque. [plus d'infos]
At the Gates
LP : The nightmare of being
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 02/07/2021
Spectre of extinction
The paradox
The nightmare of being
Garden of cyrus
Touched by the white hands of death
The fall into time
Cult of salvation
The abstract enthroned
Cosmic pessimism
Eternal winter of reason
