Redonne le martyre à Stalsk - 24/04
Stalsk a sorti il y a une petite huitaine un nouvel album, Give us back this martyr.... Il s'écoute en entier sur BandCamp.
[ Give us back this martyr...: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Stalsk
LP : Give us back this martyr...
Date de sortie : 17/04/2021
Sixty-five soles in length
The apothecary
Cursed dog
Give us back this martyr...
Give me one more moment to contemplate the place of judgment
Guided by the tendency to help him
And moral freedom became a reality...
