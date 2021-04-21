Posté par Mike69270.
Myles tout du long - 21/04
Myles Kennedy sort un nouvel album solo le 14 mai, The ides of march. "Get along" en est extrait. [plus d'infos]
Myles Kennedy
LP : The ides of march
Date de sortie : 14/05/2021
Get along
A thousand words
In stride
The ides of march
Wake me when it's over
Love rain down
Tell it like it is
Moonshot
Wanderlust begins
Sifting through the fire
Worried mind
