Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/04/2021 à 21:52.
Swarmageddon - InhumanSwarmageddon affronte le nouveau monde - 19/04

Swarmageddon a clippé "Brave new world". Le morceau est issu d'Inhuman. [plus d'infos]

Swarmageddon - Inhuman
Swarmageddon
LP : Inhuman
Date de sortie : 03/10/2020
Silence
Of a billion screams
Death traps
Brave new world
Blood stained origami
The fall
Reanimation
Die and retry





