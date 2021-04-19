Infos précédentes :

Cannibal Corpse a sorti une vidéo (bien gore à souhait) pour "Necrogenic resurrection". Violence unimagined est dans les bacs. [plus d'infos]

Cannibal Corpse - Violence unimagined
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Violence unimagined
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
Murderous rampage
Necrogenic resurrection
Inhumane harvest
Condemnation contagion
Surround, kill, devour
Ritual annihilation
Follow the blood
Bound and burned
Slowly sawn
Overtorture
Cerements of the flayed





