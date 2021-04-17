Posté par Mike69270.
Offspring sur le retour - 17/04
Le nouvel album de The Offspring après 9 ans de silence discographique est sorti. Let the bad times roll s'écoute dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
The Offspring
LP : Let the bad times roll
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
This is not utopia
Let the bad times roll
Behind your walls
Army of one
Breaking these bone
Coming for you
We never have sex anymore
In the hall of the mountain king
The opioid diaries
Hassan chop
Gone away requiem
Lullaby
