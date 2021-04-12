Posté par Mike69270.
Gojira dans la tempête - 12/04
Nous sommes à une grosse quinzaine de jours de la sortie de Fortitude de Gojira et les landais nous gratifient d'un nouvel extrait avec "Into the storm". [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
