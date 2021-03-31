Posté par Mike69270.
Dirge en compile ultime - 31/03
Dirge a mis en écoute son ultime compilation, Vanishing point, sur BandCamp.
[ Vanishing point: BandCamp (2 hits) ] [plus d'infos]
Dirge
Compilation : Vanishing point
Label : Division Records
Date de sortie : 26/03/2021
CD 1
Wounded chakras
S.N.T.D.F
Bastard
East
The coiling
Submarine
A short term effect
Sine time oscillations
CD 2
Meure menace (Dirge remix)
Below (twist of the knife)
Absence
Distance
À rebours
Absence (откровение)
Carrion shrine
Lost empyrean (remixed by Kill The Thrill)
Hosea 8:7 (remixed by Treha Sektori)
CD 3
Epicentre (live)
The endless (live)
