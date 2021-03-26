Infos précédentes :

Heaven Shall Burn - IconoclastUn merci pour cette année de vérité et de sacrifice - 26/03

Le double-album d'Heaven Shall Burn, Of truth & sarifice, a déjà 1 an. Les allemands ont publié une vidéo récapitulative de la composition de leur oeuvre et remercient les fans au passage. [plus d'infos]

Heaven Shall Burn - Of truth &amp; sacrifice
Heaven Shall Burn
LP : Of truth & sacrifice
Label : Century Media
Date de sortie : 20/03/2020
Of truth
March of retribution
Thoughts and prayers
Eradicate
Protector
Übermacht
My heart and the ocean
Expatriate
What war means
Terminate the unconcern
The ashes of my enemies
& sacrifice
Children of a lesser God
La résistance
The sorrows of victory
Stateless
Tirpitz
Truther
Critical mass
Eagles among vultures
Weakness leaving my heart





