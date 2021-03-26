Posté par Mike69270.
Gojira soutient l'Amazonie - 26/03
Il est donc là le troisième titre de Fortitude de Gojira, "Amazonia". Avec encore une fois un très joli clip pour accompagner le son. ça augure un excellent album tout ça ! [plus d'infos]
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind
