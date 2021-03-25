Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/03/2021 à 22:08.
Gojira - L'enfant sauvageGojira chantera l'Amazonie - 25/03

"Amazonia" sera le troisième extrait à paraître du futur Gojira, Fortitude. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Gojira - Fortitude
Gojira
LP : Fortitude
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 30/04/2021
Born for one thing
Amazonia
Another world
Hold on
New found
Fortitude
The chant
Sphinx
Into the storm
The trails
Grind

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page